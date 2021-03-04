Lord of the Rings cast set to reunite, including Sir Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen

It’s the reunion we’ve all been waiting for since Aragorn was finally crowned king.

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings cast are getting back together. The likes of Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen and Sir Ian McKellen will be celebrating the 20 year anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in the trilogy, which was released in cinemas in December 2001. Yes, that makes us feel old too.

The stars will be joining forces for three special Q&A events, chaired by US chat show host Stephen Colbert. And apparently it was Elijah Wood, aka humble hobbit Frodo Baggins, who was the driving force behind the reunion, as reported by Deadline.

The Q&As are the brainchild of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in America, who will initially show the conversations exclusively, before screening the Lord of the Rings films. However we expect them to eventually become more widely available. Wood was keen to gather his castmates, in an attempt to reignite moviegoers’ love of cinema as we start to come out of the pandemic.

“One of the experiences I’ve missed most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theatre eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience,” he says. “I jumped at the chance to help with the idea of getting the band back together, so that we could bring some much-needed support to independent theatres across the globe.”

The three events (shown after screenings of each of the films) are as follows:

1.Sean Astin (Sam), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), and Elijah Wood (Frodo).

2. Cate Blanchett (Galadriel) , Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), and Liv Tyler (Arwen).

3. Peter Jackson (director), Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf), and Andy Serkis (Gollum).

The Lord of the Rings cast were famously a tight-knit bunch, with many of them (including Bloom, McKellen, Mortensen, Wood and Sean Bean) getting inked with an Elvish tattoo to commemorate their experience of filming together in New Zealand. We can’t wait to hear some new anecdotes in these conversations.

It’s unclear whether the Q&As will make their way to British cinemas, a streaming service or simply to YouTube, but as soon as we hear where you can watch them we will let you know.

Meanwhile, the TV adaptation of the JR Tolkien novels is still underway, with the series expected to air on Amazon Prime later this year. For more information about the casting, plot and a potential air date, click here.

