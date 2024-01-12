Lift soundtrack: all the songs in Kevin Hart heist film
Tracks from SZA, System of a Down and Curtis Mayfield are among those to appear in the new Netflix movie.
Kevin Hart has starred in a string of Netflix films in recent years and the comedian's latest new feature is the heist flick Lift.
The thriller includes an impressive international supporting cast featuring the likes of Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Úrsula Corberó and shot in several glamorous locations – including Venice, where Hart revealed he had a near-death experience.
"I remember specifically saying to myself, 'Well, this is it, this is death – this is how we're all gonna do it," Hart explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com just before release.
Meanwhile, the film also includes a varied soundtrack full of recognisable hits – with SZA, System of a Down, and Curtis Mayfield among the well-known artists to be heard throughout the movie.
Read on for the full list of songs featured in Lift.
Lift soundtrack
You can find the full list of songs that appear in the Lift soundtrack below:
- Edamame performed by bbno$ feat. Rich Brian
- Players (DJ Smallz 732 Remix) performed by Coi Leray
- Shirt performed by SZA
- Pop Out performed by Big Boogie
- Chop Suey performed by System of a Down
- Get Ready performed by Lady Wray
- 777 performed by Silk Sonic
- Southside Phantom performed by Maker
- Busy Earnin' performed by Jungle
- Move On Up performed by Curtis Mayfield
