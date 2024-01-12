"I remember specifically saying to myself, 'Well, this is it, this is death – this is how we're all gonna do it," Hart explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com just before release.

Meanwhile, the film also includes a varied soundtrack full of recognisable hits – with SZA, System of a Down, and Curtis Mayfield among the well-known artists to be heard throughout the movie.

Read on for the full list of songs featured in Lift.

Lift soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs that appear in the Lift soundtrack below:

Edamame performed by bbno$ feat. Rich Brian

performed by bbno$ feat. Rich Brian Players (DJ Smallz 732 Remix) performed by Coi Leray

performed by Coi Leray Shirt performed by SZA

performed by SZA Pop Out performed by Big Boogie

performed by Big Boogie Chop Suey performed by System of a Down

performed by System of a Down Get Ready performed by Lady Wray

performed by Lady Wray 777 performed by Silk Sonic

performed by Silk Sonic Southside Phantom performed by Maker

performed by Maker Busy Earnin' performed by Jungle

performed by Jungle Move On Up performed by Curtis Mayfield

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lift is streaming on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.