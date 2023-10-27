And while he's been a little less prolific in recent years – starring in only three films since he finally won his Oscar in 2015 – his presence in a new film is still usually a sign of its quality.

So, with his sixth collaboration with Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, now out in UK cinemas, we thought it was the perfect time to rank the greatest entries in his filmography.

Read below or watch the video above for RadioTimes.com's top 10 Leonardo DiCaprio films.

10. The Revenant (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in The Revenant. SEAC

Alejandro González Iñárritu's drama is the film that finally got DiCaprio his elusive Oscar, as he won Best Actor for his famously grueling turn as real-life frontiersman Hugh Glass.

The film follows him as he embarks on a brutal revenge mission to get back his hunting crew after they leave him for dead when he is attacked by a bear, and also includes Tom Hardy, Will Poulter and Domhnall Gleeson in its impressive ensemble cast.

9. Romeo + Juliet

Romeo + Juliet. SEAC

A still baby-faced DiCaprio proved he could master Shakespearian dialogue in Baz Luhrmann's extravagant adaptation of the iconic romantic tragedy which saw him star opposite Claire Danes.

The story needs no introduction, of course, but Luhrmann transposed the action to contemporary USA and swapped swords for guns, while otherwise keeping Shakespeare's words intact.

8. The Departed

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed. SEAC

The first of three Martin Scorsese films on the list, Best Picture-winner The Departed starred DiCaprio as an undercover officer in a Boston criminal gang who goes up against Matt Damon's spy – with both men desperately trying to keep their true identities secret.

The film is a remake of the Hong Kong movie Infernal Affairs from four years prior, and also boasts the likes of Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone and Alec Baldwin in its starry cast.

7. Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can. SEAC

DiCaprio stars as a legendary conman on the run from Tom Hanks's FBI agent in Steven Spielberg's hugely entertaining thriller – which is based on the true(ish) story of admittedly unreliable source Frank Abagnale Jr.

Frank becomes involved in a number of elaborate schemes over the course of many years, but agent Carl Hanratty is never too far behind him, even if he struggles to properly pin him down.

6. Django Unchained

Django Unchained. SEAC

The first of two collaborations between DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino saw him cast in an overtly villainous role – starring as the viciously cruel slave owner Calvin Candie, from whom the titular Django (Jamie Foxx) is desperate to free his wife.

One scene in particular that sticks in the memory sees Calvin strike a table and smash a small glass, which caused DiCaprio to injure himself - only for him to continue in character anyway.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Another Scorsese epic, The Wolf of Wall Street sees DiCaprio star as stockbroker Jordan Belfort – portraying his rise and fall in electrifyingly excessive fashion.

Although it's been misinterpreted in some quarters as being approving of Belfot's hedonistic lifestyle, it's a clear cautionary tale that presents the character as a nasty piece of work who deserved his comepuppance.

4. Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic. 20th Century Fox

The film that truly made Leo a global sensation is still one of his best roles – especially due to the memorable chemistry he shared with Kate Winslet as tragic couple Jack and Rose in James Cameron's epic.

The story hardly needs recapping: after winning a ticket to board the doomed ship's maiden voyage while gambling, poor artist Jack meets and immediately falls in love with the aristocratic Rose, only for their fleeting romance to be cut short in the most tragic fashion.

3. Inception

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception. Warner Bros Intl Television

DiCaprio teamed with Christopher Nolan for this famously mind-bending thriller, which still comfortably stands as one of the finest blockbusters of the 21st century – and, for that matter, arguably as the greatest film in Nolan's brilliant filmography.

He stars as Dom Cobb, a professional thief who specialises in infiltrating dreams and is tasked with a nearly impossible mission: implanting a thought in the subconscious of a man who stands to inherit a major energy company.

2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Columbia Pictures

DiCaprio shines as over-the-hill Western actor Rick Dalton in Tarantino's freewheeling 1969-set period piece, which mostly unfolds over the course of a single day before moving forward a few months for its explosive finale.

DiCaprio and Brad Pitt – who plays Rick's long-term stunt double and best friend Cliff Booth – share terrific chemistry as they each try to find their place in a changing Hollywood, in one of the strongest movies of Tarantino's career.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple

Maybe it's recency bias talking, but DiCaprio's latest collaboration with Scorsese is arguably his finest film yet – a chilling epic told with patience and precision across three-and-a-half-hours.

DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, who is married to an Osage woman while he is enlisted by his rancher uncle to commit all kinds of unspeakable acts, during what became known among the Osage as the "Reign of Terror".

Killers of the Flower Moon is now showing in UK cinemas.

