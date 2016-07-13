She shared an Instagram post from Girls producer Tami Sagher saying: "Hey New Yorkers, what if we do some peeling and get rid of the guns in the Jason Bourne subway ad." Dunham added: "Good idea... Let's go!"

The post comes after a series of tragic events in America over the past week. Five police officers were shot and killed during a protest following the shootings of Anton Sterling and Philando Castile, two black men killed by law enforcement.

Bourne star Matt Damon may actually approve of Lena's guerrilla tactics, seeing as he's recently spoken out against America's gun culture.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald that he admired Australia's comprehensive firearms laws, saying: “You guys did it here in one fell swoop and I wish that could happen in my country, but it’s such a personal issue for people that we cannot talk about it sensibly. We just can’t."