"Hell yes, it's time," said Johnson at a press conference for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London.

"There are so many incredibly talented female directors, directors of colour out there, and so many that I would love to see play in this universe."

All seven of the directors of the franchise so far, from George Lucas to Johnson, have been white men.

The latest two movies – The Last Jedi and 2015's The Force Awakens – have both been praised for starring a female lead and for having an ethnically diverse cast, but this diversity has not reached as far as the director’s chair.

Johnson said it "felt good" for the franchise "to reflect the world a little more closely as it is today and how it looks around us".

Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro and Asian-American actress Kelly Marie Tran were among those to join the Star Wars franchise in the latest film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on Thursday 14th December 2017