Is another Friday movie coming out? Last Friday release date and latest news

The first Friday movie, a surprise hit of a stoner comedy starring rapper and actor Ice Cube and comedian Chris Tucker, led to two sequels and a spin-off animated TV series.

The original film, directed by F Gary Gray (who was also behind several of Ice Cube’s videos) was noted for its vibrant energy, onslaught of jokes and likeable performances by its two lead actors.

Its commercial success meant sequels were green-lit with Next Friday coming five years later in 2000 – but without Tucker who had moved on to the Rush Hour franchise. In his place fellow comedian Mike Epps was cast as Ice Cube’s on-screen comedic partner.

The Christmas-themed Friday After Next followed with the same cast and though it was the victim of negative reviews upon release, it has built up a reputation as something of a cult classic.

Friday has also stayed relevant through social media as the iconic “bye Felicia” joke from the first film has become a popular meme on Twitter and Facebook.

Will there be another instalment in the franchise? Here’s the latest.

Is another Friday movie coming out?

Another Friday sequel has been rumoured and speculated about for years with Ice Cube previously stating that he wanted the fourth instalment to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the first film, which would have meant a 2020 release.

Obviously that did not happen but Cube says a script exists. However, since Friday After Next two main cast members have sadly passed on. John Witherspoon, who played Ice Cube’s father in the series, passed away in 2019 following a heart attack and unfortunately Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr followed him a year later due to heart disease.

The passing of these cast members and the reluctance of star Tucker to return to the series could complicate matters when it comes to getting another film green-lit, though Ice Cube seems determined to make it happen.

Last Friday release date

There is no official release date as of yet for Last Friday – with the film’s release yet to be officially confirmed, it’s hard to see the film appearing before late 2022 at the earliest.

