Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch said: “Everyone was really responsive to having her be what I wanted.

"You're given a fresh perspective on a brand-new black woman in the Bond world."

Not all the reaction to Lynch’s casting was positive – but defiantly addressing the backlash, Lynch says that she wasn't disheartened by the criticism.

More like this

“It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place.

“It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life."

Lynch also spoke of her delight at finding out that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge had joined the writer’s room for the film.

She said: “I very literally squealed when I first heard her name. I thought ‘Oh my gosh, British girl just like me. She’s going to know how to actually take care of women onscreen.’”

Filming for No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond canon and the first since 2015’s Spectre, wrapped recently.

The movie was helmed by Maniac director Cary Fukunaga, who replaced original director Danny Boyle last year, and will star Bond regulars Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw as well as Daniel Craig in his last outing as the titular character.

Advertisement

Lynch is also joined by fellow newcomers Ana De Armas and Rami Malek – who will be hoping to add his name to the list of legendary Bond villains.