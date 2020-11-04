Speaking about the role during an interview with Harpers Bazaar, the Captain Marvel star revealed the news and addressed the online abuse she faced when the rumours first surfaced earlier this year.

"I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," she said.

"I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."

There have been many rumours regarding the film, which has seen its release date delayed on more than one occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while the speculation regarding Lynch's character appears to be true, Rami Malek has been rather more tight-lipped on a theory regarding his character.

Malek recently gave an ambiguous response when asked about reports that his villain Safin could really be a secret identity of iconic 007 antagonist Dr No, saying, "That’s interesting. I’m not going to bite on that, but I do think it’s interesting. They’ll just have to wait and see."

The film marks Daniel Craig fifth and final outing as Bond, while a host of stars including Ralph Fiennes (M), Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles.

No Time To Die will be released in the UK next year. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.