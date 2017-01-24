There will be plenty for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone to sing about as both have been nominated for their starring roles in the musical, while director Damien Chazelle is also up for the best director award. La La Land could also scoop the coveted best picture award.

The Hollywood flick is easily on track to dominate the 2017 Academy Awards, also bagging nominations for best original screenplay, original score, best original song (for both City of Stars and Audition), cinematography, costume design, production design, sound editing and sound mixing.

In the best picture category, La La Land will face stiff competition from films including Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Moonlight could be another big winner, with eight nominations, while weepy Casey Affleck movie Manchester by the Sea earned six nominations including best actor. Arrival has eight spots in the list, and Lion and Hacksaw Ridge got six each.

The surprise snubs are Silence and Nocturnal Animals, which had been widely predicted to pick up a few nods.

There is also unlikely to be a repeat of last year’s #OscarSoWhite controversy: the list revealed for 2017 is more diverse.

Last year the acting categories were famously all white.

But this year, Denzel Washington is up for an award for Fences, while Ruth Negga could pick up the best actress gong for her part in Loving.

The best supporting actress and actor categories are also far more diverse, with Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali and Dev Patel receiving recognition from the Academy.

Former Oscar winners including Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson and Ken Watanabe announced the shortlist in a live broadcast from Los Angeles.

You can see the nominations in full here

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday February 26th