The film comes from Mean Girls director Mark Waters, and while it has all the romance and comedy viewers will be expecting, it also has some stunning visuals as it features glorious Italian locations. But just where was the movie filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for filming on La Dolce Villa.

La Dolce Villa location guide: Where was the movie filmed?

Scott Foley as Eric and Maia Reficco as Olivia in La Dolce Villa. Netflix

The exteriors used in the film were predominantly shot in Tuscany, primarily in two small cities in the region, San Quirico d’Orcia and Pienza.

Tuscany has become a hot spot for filming in recent years, with shows such as Emily in Paris using the picturesque locations.

The region is made up numerous townships surrounded by rolling hills, with shots of these used throughout the film.

Waters told Tudum of filming in the cities: "We chose these places because they just had the perfect look and scale for what we envisioned as Montezara.

"It could not be as big as a Siena or even a Montepulciano, but big enough that there could be a central square and restaurants, and you could believe they might actually have a mayor."

Meanwhile, scenes set at the actual villa at the centre of the film were shot outside a small town called San Gregorio da Sassola, which is in eastern Lazio, about 45 minutes outside of Rome, at the Torrino dei Gelsi Farm and Resort.

Interior shots were filmed elsewhere, but the resort doubles as the outside of the villa for all of the exterior shots.

Scott Foley as Eric, Maia Reficco as Olivia and Simone Luglio as Nino in La Dolce Villa. Matteo Graia/Netflix

As for the interiors of the villa, these, along with the rest of the interior shots throughout the movie, were filmed on a soundstage at Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

Cinecittà is the largest film studio in Europe, with movies including La Dolce Vita, Gangs of New York and Once Upon a Time in America having shot there, as well as series such as Doctor Who and The Decameron.

Meanwhile, another distinct location used in the film is The Roma Trastevere Railway Station, which is seen at the start of the movie when Eric arrives. This scene was shot at the real station, which is found in south-east Rome.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Meanwhile, the old file room seen throughout the film is located in Montepulciano, where documents dated back to the 1300s are actually stored.

Producer Robyn Snyder said of using this location: "We were all so grateful and excited that we were allowed to be there at all, much less able to shoot in such an amazing location steeped in authentic history."

La Dolce Villa is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.