“I will say I was thrilled after reading it,” the Bad Moms star continued. “They [the producers of Frozen] waited so long because they were not intent on settling, and they didn’t want another quote unquote 'episode' of Frozen, where somebody gets in trouble, and somebody saves them. This is a deeper story, much like the first one.”

Bell, who stars in a new comedy called The Good Place on Netflix later this month, feels strongly that the new film is taking the franchise in the right direction.

“Without being hyperbolic or dramatic, it’s a story that needs to be told next.”

Disney confirmed in early 2015 that a Frozen sequel was in the works, but they have remained quiet on it since then, for the most part. At the time of the announcement, Bell reacted to the news on social media in typically jovial fashion:

One thing we do know is the release date, and it’s still over two years away: 27th November 2019.

But this Christmas a short film following the much-beloved snowman Olaf will air in theatres before the original film,which is being re-released in November. Check out a trailer below.

