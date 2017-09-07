Disney announces Frozen mini movie to air in cinemas this Christmas
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will feature four new songs
Frozen fans rejoice! It’s 109 days to go until Christmas – and the festive announcements have already begun rolling in.
Disney has revealed that a Frozen mini movie is going to air before the original film at cinemas this November.
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be 21 minutes long and feature the original cast and characters. In the featurette, Olaf (Josh Gad) is on a mission to harness the best festive traditions for Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff).
The mini movie will be screened alongside Frozen at cinemas nationwide on 25th and 26th November 2017. Tickets are on sale from 1st November.
This little slice of Frozen content is sure to get fans excited for the movie’s sequel, which is not due in cinemas until November 2019.