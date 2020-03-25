Critics had a very positive response to Knives Out, with RadioTimes.com calling it "a classic whodunnit with a twist" in a five-star review.

How to watch Knives Out online

Knives Out is now available to purchase digitally on Amazon Prime Video for £11.99 in HD or £9.99 for the standard definition version.

The film will also be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 30th March 2020.

More like this

Why has Knives Out been released early on digital?

As the coronavirus continues to spread, people around the world are being told to stay in their homes and only leave for essential reasons such as buying food.

Advertisement

For this reason, many recent releases like Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, Emma and Bloodshot are making their way into homes early to keep people entertained during this difficult time. Here's the full list of early video releases.