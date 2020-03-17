Which films are releasing on demand in your home early due to coronavirus?

Many studios have announced they will begin releasing their films on demand for home entertainment earlier than expected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The film industry is taking a big hit, with cinemas in the UK also shutting down. However, some studios have decided to release their movies on home entertainment services earlier so that people in self-isolation can enjoy them.

Speaking of the decision, Universal boss Jeff Shell said: “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable.

“We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

And now, Sky has announced a partnership with NBCUniversal that sees new movie releases available to rent through Sky Store on the same day as their global cinema premieres, kicking off with the upcoming Trolls World Tour on 6th April.

Here’s a complete list of what films are being released on VOD earlier than expected. We’ll update with dates and where you can find them as soon as they are announced:

Trolls World Tour

Cinema release date: 6th April

6th April Video on-demand release date: 6th April

The sequel to 2016’s Trolls (which gave the world Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling!) was due to hit theatres on 6th April.

Though Universal still has plans to release it in cinemas (provided any remain open), it will also be available to watch via Sky Store on the same date, marking the first time viewers will be able to rent an NBCUniversal movie as soon as it hits theatres.

Cinema release date: 28th February

28th February Video on-demand release date: 20th March

Part of Universal’s Monsterverse, The Invisible Man was only released in theatres in February but will be available on Sky Store and likely Amazon Prime from this Friday.

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) plays a woman who has just escaped an abusive relationship, only to find her ex has the power to turn invisible and is using it to torment her.

Cinema release date: 11th March

11th March Video on-demand release date: 20th March

The controversial movie in which elite liberals hunt republicans for sport only hit cinemas on 11th March. But, from this Friday, viewers curious about the wild premise can rent it via Sky Store.

It is likely to also be available to rent on Amazon Prime.

Cinema release date: 14th February

14th February Video on-demand release date: 20th March

This joyous retelling of Jane Austen’s classic is a fun watch. Luckily, you won’t have to wait long to watch it at home.

It will be available via Sky Store and likely Amazon Prime as of this Friday. If you need any more convincing, here’s our four-star review.

Cinema release date: 7th February

7th February Video on-demand release date: 24th March

Warner Bros. has also jumped on the bandwagon, after director Cathy Yan said she would support a Birds of Prey early release. Does this mean other Warner Bros films will follow suit? It’s unclear at this stage, but we’ll keep you updated.

The film will be available to purchase digitally via Amazon Prime and iTunes as of 24th March, becoming available to rent sometime in April. It’s a fast-paced and brightly coloured romp starring Margot Robbie as the fantabulous Harley Quinn.

Cinema release date: 19th December

19th December Video on-demand release date: 13th March (only in US)

Viewers in the US are in luck as Disney released Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digitally four days earlier than it had originally intended. For those in the UK, the 20th April release date remains.

The conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which divided critics and fans, is not available currently on Disney+. But, considering the House of Mouse released Frozen 2 on the streamer a few months earlier than expected, anything is possible.

Cinema release date: 22nd November

22nd November Disney+ release date: Available now in the US and from 24th March in the UK

To help fans cope with self-isolation, Disney made Frozen 2 available on Disney+ two months earlier than expected.

The Frozen sequel sees Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven embark on an adventure to save their kingdom. It is expected the film will be available when Disney+ launches in the UK on 24th March.