Trolls World Tour getting early video on-demand release date

Trolls World Tour is getting an early video on-demand release to help combat the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the entertainment industry.

As cinemas around the world continue to shut down, Universal has made the decision “to provide an option” for people to view the Trolls sequel and some of its other titles at home.

How to watch Trolls World Tour online

Trolls World Tour is the first film to be released both in theatres and at home on the same date. Others such as The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Birds of Prey will be released on home entertainment much earlier than anticipated.

You’ll be able to find them on the likes of Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play.

Why has Trolls World Tour been released early?

Universal boss Jeff Shell said in a statement: “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception.

“Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable.

“We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theatres where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

Trolls World Tour was due to be released in cinemas on 6th April, but will now be available to watch at home from the same date.

The Trolls sequel sees Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, who’ll have to deal with a brand new threat in the shape of rocker trolls hellbent on destroying all other music.

Trolls World Tour will release in cinemas and on home entertainment on 6th April