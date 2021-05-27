School of Rock star Kevin Clark dies aged 32 – Jack Black pays tribute

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark died in a bike accident yesterday (26th May) at the age of 32, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Advertisement

The actor and musician was reportedly hit by a car while cycling. The publication reports he was found by paramedics and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police told the publication that the driver of the car was issued several citations but was not arrested.

School of Rock star Jack Black led tributes to Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones in the movie, sharing pictures of the pair together on Instagram.

“Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon,” he wrote. “Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Clark’s co-star Miranda Cosgrove also paid tribute on Instagram, saying she was “stunned and saddened” by the news of his death.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in School of Rock, said they were “heartbroken”, adding that Clark was their “first friend on set”.

“He was always supportive of me and my endeavors. His family would often come to my comedy shows and plays, and every time tenacious D was in town, we would go together. We would sometimes run into each other randomly in Chicago and he always gave me the biggest, warmest hugs,”[sic] they wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry to his beautiful mom Allison, his siblings Nicole and Cary, and to everyone who experienced his friendship and loving heart. I miss him so much.

“I am so grateful that my fellow cast mates, including Jables, have been able to support each other through this day. we are a strong, loving family,” they added.

Clark’s School of Rock co-stars included Brian Falduto and Zach Infante also paid tribute on social media.

Clark learned to play drums at just 12 and was cast in the hit movie, starring Black as a rock musician who poses reluctantly as a substitute teacher and ends up starting a band with his students.

School of Rock was his only acting role but he went on to pursue music, teaching and playing in bands.

Advertisement

In a statement obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, Clark’s mother Allison Clark said: “He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it. You’re my musical family — my family — and we’re all going to make it.