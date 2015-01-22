Testing and readings took place in the UK throughout December and have since shifted stateside, according to The Hollywood Reporter, although little has been leaked about the plot of the film or even which character it will focus on.

The movie has been slated for a 16th December 2016 release date and will be directed by Gareth Edwards, the man behind the 2014 Godzilla remake.

There’s no word yet on who will replace writer Gary Whitta, who left the project shortly after penning the first rough draft.

Edwards’s standalone film is just one in a slew of upcoming Star Wars instalments. Director Josh Trank, who is also directing the Fantastic Four reboot, is working on the other Star Wars spin-off film, and JJ Abrams’ episode Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released on 18th December 2015.