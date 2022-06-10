Introduced in the original Jurassic Park in 1993, the palaeontologists have had quite the ride over the years, starting out as a couple but drifting apart amidst enough dino-related disasters to last a lifetime.

Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, our favourite dinosaur-dodging duo, are back on the big screen 21 years after their last appearance together in Jurassic Park III.

Now, with Sam Neill and Laura Dern back in their iconic roles for Jurassic World Dominion, fans want to know whether the pair finally end up together come the closing credits.

So do they manage to make it work? Read on for everything you need to know about Alan and Ellie's relationship in Jurassic World Dominion.

*Warning - contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion*

Are Alan and Ellie together at the start of the film?

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion. Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

Those fans who saw Jurassic Park III will know that when we last saw Alan and Ellie the latter was married to a character named Mark Degler (played by Taylor Nichols), with the couple having two children.

However, at the start of Jurassic World Dominion we learn that Ellie and Mark have gone their separate ways, with their kids both now in college. She tells Alan that it's "over" between her and Mark but "it's OK" because she's back to focusing on herself and her work.

Do Alan and Ellie get together in Jurassic World Dominion?

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion. Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

Throughout the film the pair have chemistry to spare, as witnessed in both Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, exchanging glances and flirtations which suggests there's still something between them.

Throughout the film, the tension builds... until Alan and Ellie finally share a kiss!

After that, it's not made entirely clear whether they are now back as a couple, although we do get a hint that they might now be living together, making fans' dreams of a happy ending for Alan and Ellie finally come true almost 30 years after the original film.

From actor Sam Neill's perspective, it's clear that Alan still loves Ellie, as he told Gizmodo in a recent interview.

He said: "I don’t think he’s changed at all. He’s just older and grumpier now. But I don’t think people do change very much over the years, and I’m just more familiar with him now than I was. And I enjoyed being back in his company. It’s interesting. You don’t get many chances to play one character over 30 years. That’s pretty strange, isn’t it?

"But I think it’s true for all three of those legacy characters, [myself], Laura, and Jeff. Jeff’s character is still really annoying and won’t shut up, and Alan finds him infuriating. He’s still hopelessly in love with Ellie. So things haven’t changed that much. They’re just older and not much wiser."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We're sure we may get further confirmation on Alan and Ellie's relationship status as the cast and creatives talk about the film's ending in the weeks and months to come, but for now it certainly seems our favourite palaeontologists are back together.

Jurassic World Dominion is in UK cinemas now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.