So it seems those spoilers that have been circulating about details of the long-awaited fourth dino-sequel are true.

What does that mean, exactly? Well – if you don't want to know, look away now! – it means that Jurassic World will return to the home of the original Jurassic Park on Isla Nublar and will feature a fully-functional park, with 20,000 visitors a day getting a ferry to the island from Costa Rica.

“I think you’ll want to go there,” says Trevorrow as he describes how the park holds a safari, a zoo, a theme park, a luxury resort with hotels, restaurants, nightlife and a golf course.

And, of course, “there are dinosaurs. Real ones. You can get closer to them than you ever imagined possible”.

Trevorrow says two central themes of society helped shaped the movie. One was money – “the gasoline in the engine of our biggest mistakes” – the other, our relationship with technology – “we’ve become numb to the scientific miracles around us”.

The result? A fully-functional dinosaur park that people are “already kind of over”.

“We imagined a teenager texting his girlfriend with his back to a T-Rex behind protective glass. For us, that image captured the way much of the audience feels about the movies themselves.

“'We’ve seen CG dinosaurs. What else you got?'”

Well, “next year, you’ll see our answer” Trevorrow promises.

So, what of the human inhabitants of the park? Chris Pratt’s character (said to be called Owen) is looking into the behaviour of raptors. This could be a sticking point with viewers, Trevorrow admits.

“They aren’t trained, they can’t do tricks. He’s just trying to figure out the limits of the relationship between these highly intelligent creatures and human beings. If people don’t think there’s potential in those ideas, maybe they won’t like this movie. But I ask them to give it a chance.”

And there will also be one new dinosaur – created in the park. That’s sure to go well, right?

“They want something bigger, louder with more teeth. And that’s what they get.”

Trevorrow admits modified dinosaurs may put fans on “red alert” but is confident they aren’t doing anything that Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton didn’t suggest in his novels.

“We’re trying to tell a bold new story that doesn’t rely on a proven formula… I understand the risks of leaving the safe zone.

“Honestly, the biggest misconception on this movie is that there’s some massive conference room at the studio where all these cynical story decisions are made. There is no committee. Universal has given us the resources to tell the story we want to tell, on the scale we want to tell it. Will this one be different from the other movies? You bet it will. And I’m not going to pass the buck it it doesn’t work.

“This one’s on me.”

Jurassic World is expected in cinemas on 12 June 2015