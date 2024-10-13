His next film was originally set to release on 25th December of this year, but the 2023 Hollywood strikes meant that it was pushed back to 23rd October 2026.

While the film's title hasn't even been revealed yet, excitement for the movie is palpable - and Peele has stressed he's happy for the mystery to continue.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Peele said of the film: "Let the mystery swirl. You’re not getting anything out of me tonight, Jimmy!"

He continued: "What could it be? Where could it be? Who could it be? We know when."

Peele then added: "I’m gonna keep everybody in a painful suspense. Trust me, it’ll pay off. It’s gonna be 'baby Forest Whitaker: the film,'" he joked, referring a Halloween costume he previously wore that was shown earlier in the interview.

Earlier this year, Peele was a producer on Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, coming on board the film through his company Monkeypaw Productions in order to persuade Universal to acquire the film, and stop it from going straight to streaming.

Peele explained his decision when speaking with RadioTimes.com, saying: "The easy answer for why this was perfect for Monkeypaw Productions is it just felt like the type of film that I would, as a younger person – or now – I would go with a bunch of my friends, and we would be really loud in the theatre.

"And that, to me, is like... that's why I love the theatre. I love a theatrical experience that brings an audience together, you're in a room with a bunch of strangers. And here, you're invited to all be one character, you know? In this case, it's [Patel's] character, Kid. And we can go through that journey together.

"It's uniting, and when the audience gets to cheer... it's just one of my favourite feelings in the world."

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.