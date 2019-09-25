The company spoke up after victims of the 2012 mass shooting at a The Dark Knight Rises screening in Aurora, Colorado, penned a letter voicing their concerns about the film. Although they didn’t call for an outright ban, the letter called for Warner Bros to get further involved in the US gun control movement.

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies,” the company responded in its statement.

“Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic.

“At the same time, Warner Bros believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues.”

Although there is already Oscar buzz surrounding Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the classic Batman villain, some, such as IndieWire have labelled the project “a toxic rallying cry for self-pitying incels”.

Others are concerned that Joker asks the audience to sympathise with the titular character, who is seen kick-starting a violent crime spree in a gritty Gotham City circa 1981.

Whether you consider it a dangerous portrayal of evil or a bold reinvention of superhero cinema, Joker is available to watch in UK cinemas from 4th October.