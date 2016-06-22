I've teamed up with Kathryn Bigelow for a movie based on the Detroit riots in 1967. Kathryn's talent is undeniable and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with her on such an important story. A photo posted by BOYEGA (@jboyega_) on Jun 21, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

The riots lasted for five days in 1967, with the Michigan Army National Guard and the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions eventually sent in to halt what was one of the most destructive riots in US history. Death, thousands of injuries, arrests and destroyed buildings were left in its wake.

The as-yet-untitled film will follow on from Zero Dark Thirty, with Boyega's role in the film not yet clear. Bigelow's directing CV includes Point Break and The Hurt Locker, for which she became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director.

While it's understood a studio has yet to be connected to the film, Variety reports filming is slated to start next year.

Boyega will also be seen in upcoming The Circle, in which he'll star alongside Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and Karen Gillan. And, of course, filming on Star Wars VIII has been ongoing.