“Can I manifest something?" she said. "Marvel has now regained the rights to the X-Men. I think it would be a really cool idea to have a trans woman be Mystique.”

Explaining why the famous X-Men character has long resonated with trans audiences thanks to her shape-shifting abilities, she added: “She’s my favourite Marvel character of all time, and I relate to her so much. I think a lot of trans people do. Think about how nice it would be to be able to just blend in and not have everyone pay attention to us if we don’t want.”

Rebecca Romijn plays Raven Darkhölme/Mystique. 20th Century Fox

She continued: “We also relate to the fact that she’s not accepted in her original form. So she has to transition to even walk around people."

She added: “I texted my agent and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on there, but please start dropping my name.’”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mystique, who made her first comic-book appearance in the late 1970s, has been portrayed twice in live-action, first by Rebecca Romijn in the original X-Men trilogy and later by Jennifer Lawrence in the prequel films.

Although Romijn is set to reprise her role as the shape-shifting mutant in the upcoming 2026 film Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously revealed plans for major recasts after Avengers: Secret Wars, so it's possible that another actor could morph into the role in the X-Men reboot.

Read more:

Marvel Cinematic Universe films and streaming shows are available on Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.