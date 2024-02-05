Jeffrey Wright wants to see another actor as Felix Leiter in next Bond
Wright played the CIA agent in three films during the Daniel Craig era.
While there was one particular death that grabbed the headlines in No Time to Die, James Bond was not the only high-profile character to be killed off in Daniel Craig's 007 swansong.
CIA Agent Felix Leiter – a long-standing ally who was played by Jeffrey Wright three times during Craig's stint as Bond – also met an unfortunate end in a memorable scene earlier in the film.
Of course, the character has previously been played by many other actors including Jack Lord and David Hedison so there is nothing stopping a new iteration of the character from being introduced in future Bond films – and this is a prospect Wright himself would like to see.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com for an upcoming Big RT Interview about his role in the newly released Oscar-nominated satire American Fiction, Wright was asked if he hopes the character would make a return played by a different actor in the new era of Bond.
“Yeah, sure," he responded. "I mean, I was just the latest in a long wonderful line of actors who played Felix, sure."
More like this
He added: "You know, I had a nice run with Daniel, and yeah on to the next – if there's a next. I will absolutely be tuning in."
Read more:
- Henry Cavill says Argylle is like James Bond "turned up to 11"
- Elizabeth Banks teases Migration sequel: "We're going to Europe"
Wright made his debut as Felix in Casino Royale before returning two years later for a smaller role in A Quantum of Solace, but he sat out the next two Bond films before reprising the role one more time in No Time To Die.
He is up for the Best Actor award at the upcoming Oscars for his leading role in American Fiction, while other recent credits include roles in Rustin and Asteroid City and playing Jim Gordon in The Batman – a role he will reprise in an upcoming sequel.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
You can read more from Jeffrey Wright in an upcoming edition of The Big RT Interview.
American Fiction is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.