Of course, the character has previously been played by many other actors including Jack Lord and David Hedison so there is nothing stopping a new iteration of the character from being introduced in future Bond films – and this is a prospect Wright himself would like to see.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com for an upcoming Big RT Interview about his role in the newly released Oscar-nominated satire American Fiction, Wright was asked if he hopes the character would make a return played by a different actor in the new era of Bond.

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction.

“Yeah, sure," he responded. "I mean, I was just the latest in a long wonderful line of actors who played Felix, sure."

He added: "You know, I had a nice run with Daniel, and yeah on to the next – if there's a next. I will absolutely be tuning in."

Wright made his debut as Felix in Casino Royale before returning two years later for a smaller role in A Quantum of Solace, but he sat out the next two Bond films before reprising the role one more time in No Time To Die.

He is up for the Best Actor award at the upcoming Oscars for his leading role in American Fiction, while other recent credits include roles in Rustin and Asteroid City and playing Jim Gordon in The Batman – a role he will reprise in an upcoming sequel.

