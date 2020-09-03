Statham's character is reluctantly paired with a high-tech CIA expert and they set off on a globe-trotting mission to infiltrate the nefarious plans of a billionaire arms broker.

Production company STXfilms Motion Picture Group boss Adam Fogelson said: "Jason is a global box office heavy weight, and when teamed with Guy Ritchie, that’s an irresistible combination. It’s a thrill to be back in business with Guy, Bill and the team at Miramax after our shared success on The Gentlemen and we believe Five Eyes is the kind of film our partners overseas will love as much as we do.”

Ritchie's movie The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, took $115m (£87m) at the box office last year.

Ritchie and Statham have collaborated numerous times after their initial smash with Lock, Stock. They teamed up for 2000's Snatch, co-starring Brad Pitt, then got together again for 2005's high-stakes thriller Revolver.

Ritchie and Statham have just finished filming Cash Truck in Los Angeles, in which Statham has the lead role of "H", a man charged with moving large sums of money around the city. It's scheduled for release in January 2021.

Statham is now one of the most bankable action stars on the planet, whose recent hits include the shark thriller The Meg in 2018 and last year's Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, co-starring Dwayne Johnson, which has so far taken $760 million (£573 million) at the box office.

