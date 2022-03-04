Jason Momoa says Zoe Kravitz is "perfect" as Catwoman in The Batman

The actress takes on the iconic role of Selina Kyle alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City Police Department Commissioner James Gordon.

Jason Momoa has described Zoe Kravitz's performance as Catwoman in The Batman as "perfect", after he supported the star at the recent premiere for the superhero film in New York.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, is released in UK cinemas today (4th March).

Momoa took his two children, from his relationship with Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet, along to the screening, sharing photos of his family meeting some of the stars of the movie. He revealed he was "so proud" of Kravitz in the caption on Instagram, and that he was "so excited" to see her host Saturday Night Live next weekend (12 March), duties she'll be sharing with Oscar Isaac.

"So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz you're perfect as cat woman i'm so proud of you," the actor wrote. "So excited for @snl next week you're going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j."

The Aquaman star was referring to his recent separation from Bonet after 16 years together and five years of marriage.

Meanwhile, The Batman producer Dylan Clark has hinted at the possibility of a sequel, revealing that the creative team "inevitably" had ideas about a follow-up, although he didn't give much away regarding what those ideas might be.