Jason Momoa says Zoe Kravitz is "perfect" as Catwoman in The Batman
The See actor added that he was "so proud" of Kravitz after attending the New York premiere.
Jason Momoa has described Zoe Kravitz's performance as Catwoman in The Batman as "perfect", after he supported the star at the recent premiere for the superhero film in New York.
The actress takes on the iconic role of Selina Kyle alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City Police Department Commissioner James Gordon.
The film, directed by Matt Reeves, is released in UK cinemas today (4th March).
Momoa took his two children, from his relationship with Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet, along to the screening, sharing photos of his family meeting some of the stars of the movie. He revealed he was "so proud" of Kravitz in the caption on Instagram, and that he was "so excited" to see her host Saturday Night Live next weekend (12 March), duties she'll be sharing with Oscar Isaac.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Clark said: "Well as I was doing some press last night, I overheard my friend Matt Reeves telling some other press that he was thinking about sequel ideas. We're always focused on making sure this movie gets finished and delivered as well as it could – the hope is that it works and the audience likes it and supports us and wants more, and they want to see Robert again.
He added: "That's the goal, of course. Do we have ideas about the sequels? You just inevitably do, because you'll start to say, you know, wouldn't it be cool if... you know, what we haven't seen yet. And, you know, we didn't get enough of Albert in this movie, or, you know, Gordon's gonna do this in his career. So, you know, with 80 years of Batman in the canon and all these great comics, there are multiple storylines that are just exciting.
"We're really focused on making sure this movie gets out in the theatres in the biggest way. And if that happens, and we're rewarded to do a sequel, then we will be the luckiest guys on the planet."
