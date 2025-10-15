❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
House of Guinness's James Norton confirmed to play major role in The Beatles biopic films
Norton is the latest big name to join the ambitious project – as the Fab Four's manager Brian Epstein.
Published: Wednesday, 15 October 2025 at 12:41 pm
Authors
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
