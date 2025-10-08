“ It's been amazing," he said. "It's such a unique experience to play someone of that calibre. I mean, it's intimidating, but it’s enriching, it's like an opportunity to delve into something incredibly complex and challenging, which I've loved."

He continued: "I feel really lucky to go to work every day and get to, kind of, attempt to dig into who and what that is."

The films will also star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, with a lengthy shoot having got under way during the summer.

Some reports have suggested that the filming process will take as long as 15 months ahead of the simultaneous release of all four films in 2028, but Dickinson has by no means been put off by the huge commitment required to take part.

"[ It’s] inevitably longer, but I think that's what you want as an actor," he explained. "You wanna be able to spend a good amount of time on something and get a good opportunity to really invest in it properly. That's kind of the dream.”

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. Sony

After months of speculation, Dickinson and his co-stars were officially unveiled as the Fab Four during a surprise appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April, in which they recited lyrics from the band’s song Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and then took a Beatles-style synchronised bow.

The official longline for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event reads (via Deadline): "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

The Beatles films will be released in April 2028 and Urchin is now showing in UK cinemas

