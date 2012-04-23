Injecting a little humour would certainly be a return to familiar territory for the franchise, which is notorious for its thinly-veiled innuendos and wince-inducing one-liners. Here's hoping Craig can measure up to his predecessors and deliver his lines as smoothly as they once did...

1. “And I thought Christmas only comes once a year.” [In bed with Dr Christmas Jones - The World Is Not Enough]

2. “Shocking! Positively shocking!” [After dropping a lamp into a bathtub to electrocute a henchman - Goldfinger]

More like this

3. “I think he got the point.” [After shooting Vargas with a spear gun – Thunderball]

4. "He blew a fuse." [After electrocuting Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob - Goldfinger]

5. “Do you mind if my friend sits this one out? She’s just dead.” [While placing Spectre agent Fiona Volpe’s body in a chair after she is shot on the dance floor – Thunderball]

6. “You always were a cunning linguist, James.” [Moneypenny, on the phone to Bond while he’s in bed with his language tutor – Tomorrow Never Dies]

7. “What's Bond doing?”

“I think he's attempting re-entry, Sir!” [As Bond and Dr Holly Goodhead get to know one another under a blanket aboard the space shuttle - Moonraker]

8. “He suggests a trade. The egg for your life.”

“Well, I heard the price of eggs was up, but isn’t that a little high?” [Magda/Bond - Octopussy]

9. “Why did you break up the encounter with my pet python?”

“I discovered it had a crush on me.” [Hugo Drax/Bond - Moonraker]

10. “Bond! What do you think you're doing?”

“Keeping the British end up, Sir.” [Discovered in bed in an escape pod with Agent XXX - The Spy Who Loved Me]

Advertisement

Do you think Daniel Craig can make 007 funny? Any favourite Bond one-liners you'd like to add? Post a comment below.