A statement read: "The directors consider the results of the group for the year to be in line with expectations with the continued revenue generated by the group’s films.”

Of course, the company's profits are typically at their highest by some distance in years when a Bond film is released in cinemas – for example, revenue in 2021 was £234m compared to £22m last year.

A new release was never likely in 2023, given that Daniel Craig's swansong No Time To Die was released just two years prior, but with fans still waiting on news as to the identity of the next 007, it will likely be at least a couple more years before Eon can rely on a huge windfall.

In the statement, Broccoli and Wilson also said that they anticipated "the group to show continued growth and profitability" while they were "concentrating on the development" of the next film.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Columbia Pictures

The rumour mill exploded in March of this year, when it was widely reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy) had shot to the top of producer Barbara Broccoli's casting wish list – but that speculation has subsequently died down with no further developments, although Taylor-Johnson is still the bookmakers' favourite for the role.

More recently, there was much speculation that All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger was in the frame to helm the next film, but that talk has since been shot down by the German filmmaker – and, indeed, he now looks set to direct the next film in the Jason Bourne series instead.

"That's an absolute rumour. There's no truth to it whatsoever," he said of his supposed involvement with Bond 26 during a recent interview with Deadline.

"I would be very grateful if you put out that fire."

