"Yes, I think that’s a very good point," he replied. "The thing about this particular show, because it’s a genre I love so much and because I rate Scott Frank so highly as both a director and writer, we’re already talking about the possibility of doing more.

"That’s something with this one that I wouldn’t hesitate to do, just because there were times when I was shooting this series and I was like, this is where I want to be.

"I’m working really hard, I’m trying to live up to really great dialogue with a director I totally trust, and that’s where you want to be as an actor."

Owen revealed in 2012 that he had turned down the role of Bond multiple times, when speaking with Glamour magazine, as reported by Evening Standard.

He said at the time: "Playing James Bond would have been like entering a golden prison, and I doubt that would have suited me. I may be the only actor who consistently said, 'No, no, and no.'

"I never understood what I would have been able to add to the role, or how I could play a character who has already been defined in the past. For me, Sean Connery is the real James Bond."

While we don't yet know who will be starring as James Bond next, or who will be directing the film, there would appear to be plenty of contenders in both camps.

Christopher Nolan, for one, has said it would be "an amazing privilege" to direct a Bond film, but in November 2023 clarified that any rumours he had signed on to direct are just that - rumours.

