Is Sing on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, Sing is not currently available on Disney Plus.

Illumination Entertainment for Universal Pictures bought the rights to Sing – the studio which also delivered Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets.

How to watch Sing online

You can, however, watch Sing online by purchasing it for £4.99 from Amazon Prime Video or from iTunes for £4.99.

