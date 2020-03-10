Emily Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn, now facing the challenge of raising a newborn baby in a world where noise means certain death.

For those who missed the first instalment, or who are looking to refresh their memory, here's where you can watch A Quiet Place online.

Is A Quiet Place on Netflix?

A Quiet Place will be available on Netflix from Friday 13th March 2020.

How to watch Quiet Place online

A Quiet Place is available to stream on NOW TV, for subscribers with a Sky Cinema Pass, until 12th March. The subscription costs £11.99 per month and grants access to a large library of films.

Alternatively, the film is available to purchase for £5.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

When is A Quiet Place: Part II in cinemas?

Fans still have time to catch up before the sequel arrives, as its scheduled release date is 19th March 2020.