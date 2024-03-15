Irish Wish soundtrack: All the songs in Lindsay Lohan film
Earth, Wind & Fire, David Bowie and Adam Ant are among the artists featured in the new Netflix film.
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens in a new Netflix romantic comedy – her second collaboration with the streamer following the 2022 festive flick Falling for Christmas.
Irish Wish sees the former teen star lead the cast as a New York-based writer whose wish for true love puts her in an unexpected position, after she travels to Ireland for the wedding of her best friend and the boss she is secretly in love with.
The film features an original score by Nathan Lanier, in addition to a number of songs from popular artists including Earth, Wind & Fire and David Bowie, while there are even a couple of tracks written and performed by Lohan's sister – the singer-songwriter Aliana Lohan.
Read on for the full list of songs that feature in the Irish Wish soundtrack.
The following tracks feature during the film:
- For Real performed by JoyBird
- I Belong To You performed by Caro Emerald
- Armor performed by Aliana Lohan
- Wild Irish Heart performed by Michael Damian
- Drowsy Maggie performed by Studio City Sound Productions
- Just Don't Know It Yet performed by New Hope Club
- September performed by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Goody Two Shoes performed by Adam Ant
- Let's Dance performed by David Bowie
- Perfectly Imperfect performed by Declan J Donovan
- Comin' Home performed by Aliana Lohan
Irish Wish score
The film also includes an original score composed by Nathan Lanier. You can find the full list of track titles below:
- Opening Title
- Welcome to Ireland
- Bus Banter
- The Kennedy House
- Meet the Family
- Loch Té
- The Wishing Chair
- Everything’s Different
- Wischief
- Breakfast and Bicycles
- The Dress
- Bride Crash
- That’s What I Always Say
- I Kneed You
- Going for a Ride
- Cliffs of Moher
- The Wild Hen
- Mother Waits for No-One
- What’s the Rush?
- It’s Her?
- Playing Games
- I’d Have Asked You First
- Trippin’ at the Airport
- Two Hearts
- In the Garden
- Arrivals and Departures
- Confessions
- The Fighting Irish
- Not Like This
- Back to the Wishing Chair
- Know Thyself
- This Is Amazing
- The Kennedy Wedding
- We’re a Perfect Team
- Irish
