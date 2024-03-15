The film features an original score by Nathan Lanier, in addition to a number of songs from popular artists including Earth, Wind & Fire and David Bowie, while there are even a couple of tracks written and performed by Lohan's sister – the singer-songwriter Aliana Lohan.

Read on for the full list of songs that feature in the Irish Wish soundtrack.

Irish Wish soundtrack: All the songs in Lindsay Lohan film

The following tracks feature during the film:

For Real performed by JoyBird

performed by JoyBird I Belong To You performed by Caro Emerald

performed by Caro Emerald Armor performed by Aliana Lohan

performed by Aliana Lohan Wild Irish Heart performed by Michael Damian

performed by Michael Damian Drowsy Maggie performed by Studio City Sound Productions

performed by Studio City Sound Productions Just Don't Know It Yet performed by New Hope Club

performed by New Hope Club September performed by Earth, Wind & Fire

performed by Earth, Wind & Fire Goody Two Shoes performed by Adam Ant

performed by Adam Ant Let's Dance performed by David Bowie

performed by David Bowie Perfectly Imperfect performed by Declan J Donovan

performed by Declan J Donovan Comin' Home performed by Aliana Lohan

Irish Wish score

The film also includes an original score composed by Nathan Lanier. You can find the full list of track titles below:

Opening Title

Welcome to Ireland

Bus Banter

The Kennedy House

Meet the Family

Loch Té

The Wishing Chair

Everything’s Different

Wischief

Breakfast and Bicycles

The Dress

Bride Crash

That’s What I Always Say

I Kneed You

Going for a Ride

Cliffs of Moher

The Wild Hen

Mother Waits for No-One

What’s the Rush?

It’s Her?

Playing Games

I’d Have Asked You First

Trippin’ at the Airport

Two Hearts

In the Garden

Arrivals and Departures

Confessions

The Fighting Irish

Not Like This

Back to the Wishing Chair

Know Thyself

This Is Amazing

The Kennedy Wedding

We’re a Perfect Team

Irish

