While cinemas shut down around the globe, Universal is providing "an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable"

How to watch The Invisible Man online

The Invisible Man is available to rent from the likes of Sky Store and Amazon Prime Video for £15.99 for 48 hours. Considering the film was only released in theatres on 28th February, that's cheaper than two cinema tickets!

In a statement, Universal boss Jeff Shell said: “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable.

“We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theatres where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) as Cecilia, a woman who has just escaped an abusive relationship. Her ex, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), seemingly commits suicide but it soon becomes apparent he has the ability to turn invisible and uses it to haunt her.

