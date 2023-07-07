However, prior to that final sting, viewers may be taken aback by the song that plays over the end credits, which marks a major tonal shift from the usual ambient and atmospheric Insidious theme music.

This epic rock ballad appears to have been written specifically for The Red Door and makes quite an impression, with the film's director and star Patrick Wilson even featuring as a guest vocalist.

Here are all your essential details on the surprise Insidious: The Red Door credits song.

Insidious: The Red Door credits song explained – who sings the theme?

The credits theme in Insidious: The Red Door is an original collaboration between Patrick Wilson and Swedish rock band Ghost, simply titled Stay.

The track includes lyrics that seem to refer to scenes from the movie, such as, "You better hope and pray you wake up one day in your own world," which refers to Josh and Dalton Lambert's astral exploration of The Further.

But the most noteworthy element must be the blistering instrumental, which is destined to halt any post-movie chats as it wrestles your attention back to the screen.

In addition to directing The Red Door, Wilson also reprises the role of Josh Lambert after a ten-year absence from the franchise and features as a guest vocalist on this track, further establishing its connection to the world of Insidious.

Ty Simpkins stars in Insidious: The Red Door. Sony Pictures

In June 2023, Wilson took part in a Reddit "ask me anything" session, where a fan quizzed him on his favourite Ghost song, to which he replied: "Well, well, well... I have a big Ghost surprise coming soon."

The actor had previously made known he was a fan of the Swedish rockers, sharing on Instagram in September 2022 that he had attended one of their concerts.

At the time of writing, Stay by Ghost (feat. Patrick Wilson) has not yet been released to music streaming services, but it's quite likely this will happen in the days following the release of Insidious: The Red Door.

Who are Ghost?

Ghost is a heavy metal rock band led by Swedish singer-songwriter Tobias Forge, who goes by the alias Papa Emeritus - a Satanic priest that serves as the group's mascot.

The identities of the other members are kept largely under wraps, with the serving instrumentalists typically referred to as "a group of nameless ghouls".

Ghost have released five studio albums – the latest being last year's Impera – and won a Grammy in 2016 for Best Metal Performance for their hit single Cirice.

