“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said during his acceptance speech for the Legend of Our Lifetime award.

“The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

Apart from Ford’s re-casting as the adventurer archaeologist, much of Indy’s next movie is a mystery. However, Disney have revealed David Koepp, writer of Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will pen the screenplay.

Jones’s son Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not be returning.