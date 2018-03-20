Indiana Jones 5 to start filming April 2019
Harrison Ford will be 76 years old by the time shooting starts on the as-yet-untitled movie, but director Steven Spielberg is preparing for another adventure
Steven Spielberg will start shooting the untitled fifth Indiana Jones in just over a year’s time.
Speaking at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, the director revealed that the film – set to star a 76-year-old Harrison Ford – will begin production in the UK in April 2019.
- George Lucas will have no say in the story for Indiana Jones 5, screenwriter claims
- Indiana Jones 5 will not be the last movie confirms Disney boss
“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said during his acceptance speech for the Legend of Our Lifetime award.
“The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”
Apart from Ford’s re-casting as the adventurer archaeologist, much of Indy’s next movie is a mystery. However, Disney have revealed David Koepp, writer of Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will pen the screenplay.
Jones’s son Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not be returning.