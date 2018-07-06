Elba is well-versed in playing villains, after his roles in Star Trek Beyond and The Jungle Book, and Johnson is already welcoming the “baaaaaad man” to the project.

He joked that he would need to “toughen up” to stand a chance against Elba.

It was also just revealed that The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby is set to join the cast as the MI5 agent sister of Statham’s Shaw.

Hobbs and Shaw will be released in summer 2019. Don't forget to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order first.