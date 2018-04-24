Promposals, as they’re now known, have become somewhat of a tradition, so it takes a bit of creativity to be in with a chance of even getting a response. And as you can see from Kelzenberg’s Twitter post below, there was real dedication behind her request…

Kelzenberg might not have got a date with Johnson, but she did get the surprise of her life when The Rock hijacked her school intercom.

"Let's start this Friday morning announcement with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement," Johnson said via the intercom.

“This is, as you might have guessed by now, Dwayne Johnson – also known as The Rock. Also known as the big, brown, bald, tattooed guy.”

Johnson went on to announce that Kelzenberg is now his “best friend”, adding: “I have so much love for you because you're so awesome, I have a very special gift.”

The gift in question was renting out a 232-seat cinema for Kelzenberg and her friends and family to see his latest film Rampage, and consume all the “popcorn, candy and soda” they want. What a guy.

Johnson also posted an Instagram video thanking Kelzenberg for her request.

A good deed - and not bad promotion for Rampage either, which is showing in UK cinemas now.