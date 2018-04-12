“Beating Spider-Man and 007 and all these awesome movies over the decades. It’s incredible – never in all my wildest of wild dreams did I think Jumanji would be in the billion dollar conversation.”

Johnson went on to reveal that the film’s success means a follow-up is now in the pipeline – though as of yet there’s no word on how the film’s characters will return following the fairly tied-up ending of the first film.

“As producer of Jumanji, we are working on the sequel right now,” Johnson said.

He joked: “And speaking of giving the audience what they want, I’m giving the audience what they want and killing off Kevin Hart’s character for good, and everyone will be happy!”

Ouch – but hey, that’s just the law of the jungle.