“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere," he said. "I was crying constantly.”

He went on to explain that he had witnessed his mother attempt suicide at age 15 after they had been evicted from their home: "She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic,” he said. "I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.”

In the hours after the interview was published, Johnson's Twitter feed was flush with messages of support, and he took to the social media platform on Monday to share his gratitude.

"Got tons of responses to this," he wrote. "Thank you. We all go through the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up."

Many fans on Twitter were heartened to see The Rock opening up, and the star himself is aware of the importance of taking the stigma out of the disease.

“We’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain,” he said. “We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”