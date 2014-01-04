Elba, who stars in the Nelson Mandela biopic Long Walk to Freedom, spoke to ITV’s Lorraine about Bond’s casting:

“I’ve always detested the phrase ‘Black Bond’, I just don’t understand it.

“We don’t say ‘White Bond’, we just say ‘Bond’, so it suddenly becomes a black man and he’s a ‘Black Bond’. So I hate that phrase,” he added.

