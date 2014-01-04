Idris Elba says there’s “no truth” in James Bond rumours
Star of Mandela biopic says he won’t replace Daniel Craig as 007, adding that it’s a rumour that’s “gotten out of control”
Actor Idris Elba has confirmed he won’t be following in Daniel Craig’s footsteps as secret service agent James Bond.
On suggestion he’ll be supping martinis and answering to the name of 007 the star of Luther says, “It’s a rumour that’s gotten out of control, basically - but that’s all it is. There’s no truth in it whatsoever.”
Elba, who stars in the Nelson Mandela biopic Long Walk to Freedom, spoke to ITV’s Lorraine about Bond’s casting:
“I’ve always detested the phrase ‘Black Bond’, I just don’t understand it.
“We don’t say ‘White Bond’, we just say ‘Bond’, so it suddenly becomes a black man and he’s a ‘Black Bond’. So I hate that phrase,” he added.
