Sir Ian McKellen faced quite the dilemma after an injured leg prevented him from performing in King Lear on Saturday. His solution? Treating theatregoers to an impromptu Q&A and Gandalf reprise.

Advertisement

The Lord of The Rings star announced on Twitter that he had to bow out of the matinee Shakespeare show after “he galloped up 45 steps to catch the train” and his “leg gave way”. That meant McKellen couldn’t carry out the most strenuous parts of the play, such as hoisting a corpse across stage.

However, as audience members awaited their ticket refunds McKellen nevertheless appeared on stage for 90 minutes as he “tried out a few new routines and some old ones – a bit of Gandalf and a couple of Shakespeare speeches”.

So, although audiences missed out on McKellen’s critically-acclaimed Lear, they instead were served a one-off “experience of a lifetime".

And McKellen even handed out Lord of the Rings trivia about the franchise’s most famous line…

…anecdotes about Maggie Smith…

…some solid acting advice…

...and all without a microphone.

Advertisement

We doff our wizard’s hats in your direction, Sir Ian.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement