Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence enters the UK music charts with Mockingjay track
She may have been “horrified” about her performance of The Hanging Tree, but the actress's vocals are lighting up the charts
In the latest instalment of The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Part 1 – Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence shows off her vocals in a sultry rendition of The Hanging Tree, a somber song from Suzanne Collins’ original book.
The track, which was given a melody by folk rock band The Lumineers, has been released as a single and already reached number 29 in the mid-week charts, according to the Official Charts Company, with the final position to be revealed this Sunday.
But while Jennifer's rendition continues to soar high, director Francis Lawrence admitted to Radiotimes.com that the actress had reservations about performing the song.
“She was horrified to sing,” Lawrence revealed earlier this month. “She cried a little bit in the morning before she had to sing.
“She’d probably tell you it was her least favourite day,” he adds of her performance as heroine Katniss Everdeen, who in this latest film leads the revolution against President Snow and the Capitol.
More like this
“She sounded great. What you hear in the movie is what she did on the day in the quarry… She’ll probably never really understand it because she’s so sensitive about the singing.”
Listen to the track here:
http://www.youtube.com/v/14H8OzTzne4&hl=en&fs=1