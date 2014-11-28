But while Jennifer's rendition continues to soar high, director Francis Lawrence admitted to Radiotimes.com that the actress had reservations about performing the song.

“She was horrified to sing,” Lawrence revealed earlier this month. “She cried a little bit in the morning before she had to sing.

“She’d probably tell you it was her least favourite day,” he adds of her performance as heroine Katniss Everdeen, who in this latest film leads the revolution against President Snow and the Capitol.

“She sounded great. What you hear in the movie is what she did on the day in the quarry… She’ll probably never really understand it because she’s so sensitive about the singing.”

Listen to the track here:

