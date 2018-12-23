"Everyone watches it at Christmas, which is nice."

Perhaps, we might suggest, Grant’s own performance has a little something to do with the film’s enduring appeal, particularly the now-famed scene where he dances around 10 Downing street – though according to the actor, in real life that was more painful than entertaining.

"Do I remember anything from filming? I mean, there was the horror of that scene where I had to dance around,” Grant recalled.

More like this

"I suspect that was the most excruciating scene ever committed [to film].

"It wasn't easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober."

Which makes it all the more impressive that Mr Grant managed to repeat the feat for the Red Nose Day special last year while in his 50s. Now THAT’s commitment.

Advertisement

Love Actually is currently streaming on Netflix UK