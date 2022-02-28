How to watch The Batman – can you stream it?

Titled simply The Batman , the film sees Robert Pattinson star as The Caped Crusader in perhaps the darkest interpretation of the source material yet, a Se7en-inspired serial killer mystery with a deeply chilling tone and aesthetic.

Bruce Wayne can never be kept away from the big screen for too long, it seems, and another new Batman film is released with much fanfare this week.

Alongside Pattinson, a veritable wealth of stars take on supporting roles, with the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell all portraying iconic characters from the DC canon.

It's no surprise, then, that viewer interest in the film is high – and some fans might be wondering if it's possible to check it out from the comfort of their own homes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Batman.

How to watch The Batman online

The Batman will not be available to view online for some time yet – with the film set to debut exclusively in cinemas from Friday 4th March 2022, significantly later than the originally planned release of June 2021.

There will be plenty of chances to watch it on the big screen, however, with the film expected to dominate multiplexes around the country for a number of weeks.

Recently, a number of Warner Bros films in the US have been made available simultaneously in cinemas and on the streaming platform HBO Max, but this will not be the case this time around, with the studio having dropped this release strategy for the time being.

Wherever you're based, then, the only opportunity to watch The Batman in the immediate future is to make a trip to the pictures.

When is The Batman digital release date?

Like all major blockbusters, The Batman will eventually be released digitally on a variety of Premium Video On Demand services – including iTunes and Amazon, although there's as yet no indication when this will be.

It seems likely that it would be at least two or three months after theatrical release, but we'll update this page when more concrete information becomes available.

As for other streaming platforms, the film will arrive on HBO Max in the US on Tuesday 19th April 2022, 46 days after the initial release.

There's no confirmation yet as to whether the film will also become available to UK fans on Sky Movies and NOW, as is the case for most Warner Brothers films, but we'd imagine that would be the case – we'll update this page with more details on that front as they become available.

When is The Batman's DVD and Blu-ray release date?

No official information about a physical release for the film has been confirmed by Warner Brothers just yet, but it's likely to coincide with the PVOD release – likely three months or so after the theatrical debut. As ever, we'll keep you in the loop when a date becomes official.

The Batman trailer

If you're still undecided on whether to head to the cinemas to check out the latest iteration of The Dark Knight, you can watch the trailer below, which introduced viewers to Pattinson's moody Batman and the shadowy version of Gotham he resides in.