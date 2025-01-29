As with the first two entries, reviews for the threequel were fairly middling, but the film has once again proved a major box office smash and the stage is now set for an already confirmed fourth film, which was teased in an end credits scene.

If you've still not seen the film and are wanting to do so from the comfort of your own home – or perhaps have children who are desperate for a rewatch – you might be wondering when the film will be made available for streaming.

If so, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – is it streaming?

Jim Carrey as Gerald Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc. Paramount Pictures

Unfortunately for UK fans, the film has not yet been released digitally on these shores – although it is possible to pre-order the film on Prime Video from £9.99. It's not yet clear exactly when the film will become available, but it's expected to be sometime in mid February.

However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now available to stream in the USA via digital download. So if you're Stateside, you can rent or buy the film from a number of platforms including Prime Video.

As for when the film might arrive on streaming service Paramount Plus – where the first two movies can currently be found – it's still unclear, although some time in later February or March seems most likely at this stage based on the studio's usual release patterns. We'll update this page when we hear any more concrete news.

Meanwhile, the good news for UK fans is that there is still a very easy way to watch the film here: by going to the cinema.

More than a month on from its original release on 21st December, it's still playing in several cinemas around the country – so check your local for the latest screening times!

