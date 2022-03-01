How to watch House of Gucci – can you stream it?

Of the two, it was the latter that performed more admirably at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing non-franchise films since the beginning of the pandemic and attracting much attention on social media thanks to some, ahem, interesting accents.

Ridley Scott was a very busy man in 2021, with the veteran director releasing two films in a matter of months during the latter part of the year – first, the historical epic The Last Duel , and then the glossy biographical melodrama House of Gucci .

It's easy to see why the film captured the public's imagination, recounting a fascinating true story in broadly entertaining fashion complete with some enjoyably hammy performances from a star-studded cast that included Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino.

And although the film hasn't fared quite as well as it might have hoped when it comes to Oscar nominations – scoring just one nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling – viewers might still be wondering if they can catch up with the film from the comfort of their own home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch House of Gucci.

How to watch House of Gucci online

Roughly three months after its initial release, House of Gucci is now available to watch online – with the film available to rent and purchase from a variety of Premium Video On Demand platforms.

The cheapest option is to rent the film for £3.49 from streaming service Chili, while it is available for the slightly higher price of £4.99 from Amazon, Apple TV, Microsoft, and Rakuten. Meanwhile, Google Play, Sky Store, and YouTube charge a little more again – offering access to the film for £5.49.

If you reckon you'd like to watch the film more than once and would rather purchase than rent, then you can buy a digital copy from any of the above platforms at the price of £13.99.

And there's even better news if you're a Virgin Media customer, the film is available for free with the Virgin TV Go App.

Is House of Gucci on Netflix?

As things stand, House of Gucci is not available on Netflix – nor is it available free on any other subscription streamer such as NOW or Amazon Prime TV.

Of course, it's possible that this could change in the future, and there have been some reports that it could be made available on US streamer Paramount Plus, which is set to debut in the UK later this year.

If there's any clear indication that this might be the case, we'll update this page accordingly.

Is House of Gucci available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Good news for fans of physical media – the film was released on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday 22nd February, and is available to purchase from a variety of retailers, including HMV and Amazon. There is also the option to get an Ultra HD Blu-ray at a slightly higher price point.

House of Gucci trailer

Prior to the film's release, the trailer for House of Gucci caused quite a storm online – if you'd like to check it our before renting or purchasing the film you can do so below – and beware of some rather dodgy accents.

