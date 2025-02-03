How to watch Gladiator 2 – is it streaming?
Ridley Scott's epic sequel was released in UK cinemas back in November, but how can you watch it at home?
Gladiator II hasn't ended up anywhere near as much of an awards player as the original film was, but Ridley Scott's epic sequel still has some pretty staunch fans who felt it was well worth the 24-year wait.
The film arrived in UK cinemas in mid-November – one week before the box office juggernaut that was Wicked – and despite a generally rather mixed reception, plenty of critics had positives things to say about it (we called it "a sturdy sequel that revels in its more ludicrous qualities" in our 4-star review).
The film stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus Aurelius, the son of Russel Crowe's character Maximus from the original, and follows him as he embarks on a brutal revenge mission that leads him to some epic gladiatorial battles and a number of deadly foes including mutated monkeys, Colosseum-dwelling sharks and a double-crossing Denzel Washington.
If you missed the action during its theatrical run and are wanting to catch up with the film now – or simply wish to relive it for a second time – read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gladiator 2.
The good news for UK fans is that the film is now available to rent and buy digitally – having been made available on a number of premium on demand video platforms on Tuesday 14th January 2025.
It's available on platforms including Prime Video, Sky Store and Apple TV, with prices starting at £4.99 for rental and £13.99 for purchase.
Meanwhile, it's also still possible to watch on the big screen, with limited showings in select cinemas around the country.
Gladiator 2 Paramount Plus release date
If you live in the US, you'll already be able to watch the film for free with a subscription to Paramount Plus, with it having landed on the streamer on Tuesday 21st January.
Sadly, there's no such luck for fans on this side of the Atlantic – with no streaming date announced at this stage.
We'll update this page when one is announced, but based on the usual gap between theatrical release and Paramount Plus debut in the UK, we'd probably be looking at some time in May.
Gladiator 2 physical media release date
There's slightly less time to wait until you can own the film on physical media: it will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray from Monday 3rd March 2025.
