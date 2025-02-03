The film stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus Aurelius, the son of Russel Crowe's character Maximus from the original, and follows him as he embarks on a brutal revenge mission that leads him to some epic gladiatorial battles and a number of deadly foes including mutated monkeys, Colosseum-dwelling sharks and a double-crossing Denzel Washington.

If you missed the action during its theatrical run and are wanting to catch up with the film now – or simply wish to relive it for a second time – read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gladiator 2.

How to watch Gladiator 2 – is it streaming?

Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II.

The good news for UK fans is that the film is now available to rent and buy digitally – having been made available on a number of premium on demand video platforms on Tuesday 14th January 2025.

It's available on platforms including Prime Video, Sky Store and Apple TV, with prices starting at £4.99 for rental and £13.99 for purchase.

Meanwhile, it's also still possible to watch on the big screen, with limited showings in select cinemas around the country.

Connie Nielsen as Lucilla in Gladiator II.

If you live in the US, you'll already be able to watch the film for free with a subscription to Paramount Plus, with it having landed on the streamer on Tuesday 21st January.

Sadly, there's no such luck for fans on this side of the Atlantic – with no streaming date announced at this stage.

We'll update this page when one is announced, but based on the usual gap between theatrical release and Paramount Plus debut in the UK, we'd probably be looking at some time in May.

There's slightly less time to wait until you can own the film on physical media: it will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray from Monday 3rd March 2025.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.