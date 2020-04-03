The film also has a starry British cast - as well as Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy and Miranda Hart, the movie also boasts Rupert Graves, The Crown's Josh O'Connor and Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds.

So for anyone looking for some delightful comedy and exquisite period costumes to get through some tough times, Emma. may well be the perfect pick-me-up.

How to watch Emma. online

Emma. was one of the first films to be released early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was made available to watch on demand on 20th March.

The period comedy-drama is available to rent on Amazon Video, Sky Store, Google Play and iTunes. BT TV customers can also purchase the film through the BT TV Store.

However, as an early release it is a tad more expensive - typically selling for £15.99.

It is also available to pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray, though no release date has been announced.

Emma. Review

You can read our four-star review of Emma. here, in which we described the 2020 Jane Austen adaptation as "an unexpectedly sexy Valentine’s Day watch".

You can also see our interview with director Autumn de Wilde - who explains that intentional full stop after the title and why Mr. Knightley is a mansplainer...

